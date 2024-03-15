Ex-Jaguars employee gets 6.5-year sentence for $22 million theft

As the sole designated virtual credit card system administrator for the Jaguars, Patel created fake transactions and falsified records to mask his thefts from September 2019 to February 2023.

He expressed contrition in court and admitted guilt to the felony charges, attributing his actions to a spiraling gambling addiction. He said he was “embarrassed, ashamed and disappointed” by his actions.

Funneling millions from the Jaguars’ finances, he made extravagant expenditures, including lavish hotel stays, private jet charters, a new Tesla cryptocurrency, a $95,000 Patek Philippe watch, a Nissan pickup truck, a property in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and even the purchase of Tiger Woods ‘ prized 1996 putter.

Lawyer Alex King, who represented Patel in the case, said his client was “deeply remorseful and apologizes for his conduct,” noting that he suffers from a “serious gambling addiction.”