Awkwafina flees bounty hunters in chaotic ‘Jackpot!’ trailer

By Ryan General
“Jackpot!”, an upcoming action-comedy starring Awkwafina and John Cena, released its first trailer on Tuesday.
The film, set to premiere on Prime Video on August 15th, takes place in 2030 and follows Katie (Awkwafina), who wins a grand lottery with a deadly twist: anyone can kill her before sundown to claim the multi-billion-dollar prize. The three-minute trailer shows Katie on the run from numerous bounty hunters (Simu Liu among them) trying to steal her winnings.

 
 
