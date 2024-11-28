NextSharkNextShark.com

Jackie Chan reunites with ‘Supercop’ director Stanley Tong for ‘A Legend’

via Viralbollywood, Movie Trailers Source
Ryan General
By Ryan General
A new trailer for the historical fantasy action film “A Legend” showcases Jackie Chan as an archaeologist who becomes mystically linked to a Han dynasty general battling the Hun army. The film, directed by Stanley Tong, reunites the duo behind the “Supercop” movies after decades. Featuring a blend of historical action and fantasy elements, “A Legend” also serves as a sequel to both “The Myth” and “Kung Fu Yoga.” Alongside the 70-year-old action superstar, the film stars Lay Zhang, Gülnezer Bextiyar and Li Chen. “A Legend” premiered in China in July and will debut in select U.S. theaters on Jan. 21, 2025.
 

