Jackie Chan reunites with ‘Supercop’ director Stanley Tong for ‘A Legend’

A new trailer for the historical fantasy action film “A Legend” showcases Jackie Chan as an archaeologist who becomes mystically linked to a Han dynasty general battling the Hun army. The film , directed by Stanley Tong , reunites the duo behind the “Supercop” movies after decades. Featuring a blend of historical action and fantasy elements, “A Legend” also serves as a sequel to both “The Myth” and “Kung Fu Yoga.” Alongside the 70-year-old action superstar , the film stars Lay Zhang, Gülnezer Bextiyar and Li Chen. “A Legend” premiered in China in July and will debut in select U.S. theaters on Jan. 21, 2025.