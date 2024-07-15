Young Jackie Chan created with help of AI for new film splits fans
Chinese netizens are baffled over the apparent de-aging of Jackie Chan in his new film “A Legend.” The 70-year-old action star appears decades younger in the movie thanks to the use of AI technology.
- Netizens split: Some praise the film’s daring use of AI but many moviegoers found Chan’s digitally altered face distracting and even unsettling. Comments on Chinese social media ranged from “AI Jackie Chan made me lose interest in the movie completely” to “Jackie Chan’s face is completely changed by AI. I am really speechless.”
- Desire to innovate: Director Stanley Tong defended the decision, telling Chinese media that he “wanted to be bold and create an AI Jackie Chan.” Initially hesitant, Chan said he finally agreed after seeing a few test clips.
