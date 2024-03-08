‘Inside Out 2’ adds new Asian voice actors

Pixar’s highly anticipated sequel to “Inside Out” adds a diverse range of new emotions, with several actors of Asian descent joining the cast.

Who’s in: On March 7, Disney and Pixar released a new trailer and poster for “Inside Out 2,” along with the full cast list. Liza Lapira, who was previously announced to voice Disgust, is joined by Sarayu Blue Yong Yea and Grace Lu who were cast in undisclosed roles. The film hits cinemas on June 14. On March 7, Disney and Pixar released a new trailer and poster for “Inside Out 2,” along with the full cast list.

Blue is known for her roles in “Blockers” and “Sons of Tucson,” while Lu is a voice actor featured in the Spanish film “The Tree of Blood” and animated TV shows “Fright Krewe” and “Super Wings.” Yea, a YouTuber and voice actor featured in films like “ Sakra ” and the “ Rurouni Kenshin ” live-action film franchise — and video games such as “Spider-Man 2” and “ Final Fantasy VII Rebirth,” among others — is making his debut in an animated film.

Why Kaling exited: Lapira, known for her work in “Crazy, Stupid, Love” and “Dollface,” joined the cast in November 2023, replacing Mindy Kaling as the voice of Disgust from the original film. Both Kaling and co-star Bill Hader (Fear) declined to return after they and the rest of the returning cast were reportedly offered $100,000 each, just about 2% of the $5 million Amy Poehler accepted (plus bonuses) to reprise her role as Joy, sources told Puck’s Matthew Belloni

Cast of mixed emotions: Characters returning from the first film include Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan as Riley’s parents, Lewis Black as Anger, Phyllis Smith as Sadness and Tony Hale as Fear. New cast members Maya Hawke, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Ayo Edebiri and Paul Walter Hauser have been announced to join “Inside Out 2” as teenage emotions Anxiety, Ennui, Envy and Embarrassment, respectively.

Kensington Tallman is now the voice of the teenager Riley Andersen, who is set to start her high school journey in the upcoming film. Lilimar also joins as the voice of high school hockey player Valentina “Val” Ortiz, whom Riley and her friends admire.