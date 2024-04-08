Indian-origin woman becomes US citizen at 99 yrs old
A 99-year-old Indian-origin woman living in Orlando has recently been granted American citizenship.
Key points:
- The woman, identified as Daibai, was born in India in 1925 and currently lives with her daughter in the U.S.
- The U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) shared an image of her on social media during her swear-in.
- Daibai’s long journey to U.S. citizenship sparked debate online about the challenges of the nation’s immigration system.
The details:
- The USCIS celebrated Daibai’s naturalization on X, with an image of her with her daughter and a USCIS officer. The post reads: “They say age is just a number… Daibai is from India and was excited to take the Oath of Allegiance.
- While some celebrated Daibai’s achievement, others questioned whether the American dream is truly accessible. Commenters called for legislative changes, citing the prolonged wait times and hurdles many immigrants face.
Online reactions:
- “Happy for Daibai,” wrote one X commenter. “But, most Indians who are employed in H1B unfortunately won’t see even get their green cards when they are 99 or some even when they are 150 years old.”
- “Rumor has it that Daibai was in the Indian green card backlog, renewing her H-1B every three years and now can finally retire,” another commented in jest.
- “Most Indians in employment-based green card backlog would look like this by the time they get their green cards,” said another X user.
- “I hope to become a citizen before turning 99. Please make the process smoother for hard-working immigrants,” another urged.
What’s next:
- During an interview with ANI, U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti noted that reducing backlog is a “huge priority” under the Biden administration. Potential reforms include opening new consulates in India and increasing staffing levels.
Tangent:
- The USCIS website outlines eligibility requirements for naturalization, including a residency period and a civics exam. Individuals aged 65 or older with a long history of U.S. residency may qualify for a simplified exam under the “65/20 exception.”
Share this Article
Share this Article