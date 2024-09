11-year-old Indian guitarist performs Metallica for the first time ever on ‘AGT’

Maya Neelakantan made history in “America’s Got Talent” by becoming the first contestant to perform a Metallica song.

The 11-year-old guitarist from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, played her own rendition of “Master of Puppets” during Quarterfinals 3 on Aug. 27. “I’m the first act Metallica have ever given permission to play on AGT. I really want to make Metallica proud,” she said ahead of her performance. Neelakantan left an impression on the judges when she performed Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” during her audition , with Simon Cowell calling her a “rock goddess.”