11-year-old Indian guitarist performs Metallica for the first time ever on ‘AGT’

via America’s Got Talent

Maya Neelakantan made history in “America’s Got Talent” by becoming the first contestant to perform a Metallica song. The 11-year-old guitarist from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, played her own rendition of “Master of Puppets” during Quarterfinals 3 on Aug. 27. “I’m the first act Metallica have ever given permission to play on AGT. I really want to make Metallica proud,” she said ahead of her performance. Neelakantan left an impression on the judges when she performed Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” during her audition , with Simon Cowell calling her a “rock goddess.”