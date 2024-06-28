Indian girl stuns ‘AGT’ judges with ‘rock goddess’ performance

Maya Neelakantan, a 10-year-old girl from India, left “America’s Got Talent” judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel speechless with her guitar riff rendition of Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” on Tuesday.

“You know what I love about this audition?” Cowell asked after Neeelakantan’s performance. “You just weren’t expecting this. You were so shy, and you’re 10! And then you turned into, like, this rock goddess. That is the beginning of a career, which I always say, ‘Make noise among the noise.’ And you just did that.”