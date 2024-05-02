Indian government denies involvement in plot to kill Sikh activist in US

plot and that Modi’s inner circle and national security advisers were aware and had authorized it.

In the investigative report, the Indian Intelligence Service, known as the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), is alleged to have been behind the

They allegedly targeted Pannun, a U.S. citizen and member of the organization Sikhs for Justice, which advocates for a separate state for Sikh people in

India

. Pannun, a vocal critic of Modi in the U.S.,

is

regarded

by the Indian government as a terrorist and a threat to the

Hindu

nationalist state that Modi is focused on building.