Indian American reps seek DOJ update on anti-Hindu crimes
Five Indian American members of the U.S. House of Representatives have come together to seek updates from the Department of Justice on the status of investigations into crimes against the Hindu community.
Key points:
The details:
- The representatives include Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8), Ro Khanna (D-CA-17), Shri Thanedar (D-MI-13), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-7) and Ami Bera (D-CA-6).
- The group is requesting information on the status of investigations into the crimes, which primarily involve vandalism at Hindu temples or “mandirs.” Community leaders reported having “no leads” on suspects, they said.
“It takes relatively few coordinated acts of hate to create fear nationally within a community that has often been marginalized or neglected, and we must work collaboratively to combat hate against all religious, ethnic, racial, and cultural minorities in America. We therefore request that you provide us with an understanding of what the Department’s strategy is specifically concerning hate crimes targeting Hindus in the United States.”
- In their letter on March 29, the group cited a Washington Post article that highlighted the scope of anti-Hindu attacks in 2022. In one viral incident, a man, also of Indian descent, was filmed calling the victim a “dirty Hindu,” yelling “beef” and spitting at him twice.
- Attacks have persisted into 2024. In January, a temple in Hayward, California, was defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti, just weeks after another was vandalized in nearby Newark, as per ABC7 News.
- The Khalistan movement is a separatist movement that emerged in the late 20th century, primarily among the Sikh population in Punjab, India. Its main goal is to create an independent state for Sikhs called Khalistan in the Punjab region.
- The lack of updates reportedly leaves many to “continue to live in fear and intimidation.” The briefing is expected to provide a better understanding of the coordination between local agencies, the FBI and the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division.
