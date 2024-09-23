Indian director’s lawsuit calls Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ a ‘blatant rip-off’
Indian filmmaker Soham Shah filed a lawsuit against Netflix and “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk on Friday, claiming the hit series plagiarized his 2009 film “Luck.” The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, alleges that both works share a similar plot involving desperate individuals competing in deadly games for a chance to win a large sum of money.
- Similarities and timeline: Shah’s film“Luck” features a high-stakes gambler who organizes a contest where cash-strapped participants must eliminate each other to claim the prize. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Shah called “Squid Game” a “blatant rip-off” for its depiction of financially struggling individuals similarly engaging in dangerous games with fatal consequences. Shah claims he developed the idea for “Luck” in 2006 and released the film globally in 2009, the same year Hwang previously mentioned that he began working on the script for “Squid Game.”
- Netflix’s response: Netflix vehemently denied the allegations and committed to defending itself vigorously against the lawsuit. The lawsuit comes just months before the highly anticipated second season premiere of “Squid Game” on Dec. 26. Observers note that the concept of life-threatening games is a recurring theme in various media, such as “Battle Royale” and “The Most Dangerous Game.”
Share this Article
Share this Article