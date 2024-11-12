Kamala Harris fundraiser receives wave of racist texts, told to ‘go back to India’

Ajay Jain Bhutoria, an Indian American fundraising official for the Harris-Walz campaign and the Democratic Party, has been the target of racist text messages demanding he leave the U.S. and return to India.

Bhutoria

, who serves as deputy national finance chair of the DNC and a former member of President Joe Biden’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, shared one of such messages he received with

PTI

on Sunday. “You claim that you are doing what’s best for Americans, but you aren’t doing anything for Americans and you don’t care about America. You are Indian. You only care about Indians. You do what’s best for India. Why are you here? Stop being a beggar in America and become a leader in India,” the message read.