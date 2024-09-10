Bollywood-inspired music video seeks to drive South Asian American voters for Harris
Indian American entrepreneur Ajay Jain Bhutoria released a music video featuring the Bollywood song “Nacho Nacho” to energize South Asian voters ahead of November’s presidential election. The track, a Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu” from the Telugu blockbuster “RRR,” aims to bolster support for Kamala Harris in key battleground states.
- A rallying track: Produced by Awesome TV founder Ritesh Parikh, the “Nacho Nacho” video features Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap doing her rendition of the song, interspersed with clips of Harris at various events while her supporters urge people to cast their vote in the upcoming election. The video also draws from past success in the 2020 election, in which Bhutoria’s Bollywood-themed content contributed to Harris’s historic vice-presidential win.
- Targeting a diverse electorate: Bhutoria, a National Finance Committee member for Harris, said the video seeks to unite millions of eligible South Asian voters to support Harris’ candidacy. “With over 4.4 million Indian-Americans and 6 million South Asians eligible to vote, our goal is to help propel Vice President Kamala Harris to victory in 2024,” he explained. “The video transcends language and cultural barriers, resonating with voters in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali and more.”
