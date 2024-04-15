‘I Want to be Neenja’ movie brings viral racist song to big screen
Despite past backlash for its racist content, the viral song “I Want to be Neenja” is being turned into a movie.
Key points:
- The song emerged online in a 2016 video showing former “The Apprentice” contestant and Miss Oregon Jennifer Murphy performing it.
- It drew significant controversy for its use of Asian stereotypes and a mock accent.
- Murphy issued a public apology at the time but has since backpedaled and repeatedly defended the song.
- In a press release for the film, Murphy claimed the song has garnered over 1 billion views across social media platforms.
The details:
- The original video shows Murphy singing in a fake Asian accent about becoming a “neenja” to fight someone named Chow. The lyrics are filled with racist lines, such as: “I want to chop, chop, chop Chow down/Take Chow down to Chinatown.”
- Murphy initially apologized after the song drew widespread condemnation. She later doubled down by posting more videos. In a 2020 interview on the “Bad Friend” podcast with Bobby Lee and Andrew Santino, Murphy claimed the song was satire and the Asian woman in the video was a friend.
- The “I Want to be Neenja” film stars Murphy as “Go Girl” and Lambo Le as “Chow.” Other credits include stuntman Andy Cheng and composer Georges Tomb.
- Murphy, who directed and produced the film, tried to raise $80,000 on Indiegogo for funding but was only able to raise $801. Murphy released a trailer for the film in March 2023.
- “This movie is a one-of-a-kind, old-school comedy, with drama, action and a full original music score,” Murphy stated. The film is now available for pre-order for $9.99 on her website.
Share this Article
Share this Article