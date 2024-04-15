‘I Want to be Neenja’ movie brings viral racist song to big screen

The original video shows Murphy singing in a fake Asian accent about becoming a “neenja” to fight someone named Chow. The lyrics are filled with racist lines, such as: “I want to chop, chop, chop Chow down/Take Chow down to Chinatown.”

Murphy initially apologized after the song drew widespread condemnation. She later doubled down by posting more videos. In a 2020 interview on the “Bad Friend” podcast with Bobby Lee and Andrew Santino, Murphy claimed the song was satire and the Asian woman in the video was a friend.

The “I Want to be Neenja” film stars Murphy as “Go Girl” and Lambo Le as “Chow.” Other credits include stuntman Andy Cheng and composer Georges Tomb.

Murphy, who directed and produced the film, tried to raise $80,000 on Indiegogo for funding but was only able to raise $801. Murphy released a trailer for the film in March 2023.