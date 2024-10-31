Hybe CEO apologizes for leaked internal doc trashing Blackpink, other K-pop idols
Hybe CEO Lee Jae-sang publicly apologized on Tuesday after an internal document containing disparaging remarks about multiple K-pop artists was disclosed at a National Assembly audit on Oct. 24. The document, which was intended for Hybe executives, drew backlash for its derogatory comments about artists from other agencies.
- Catch up: The document, originally created as part of a weekly industry review for the executives, was exposed at the audit by Rep. Min Hyung-bae, who revealed its harsh evaluations of non-Hybe K-pop artists. Some inflammatory statements accused the artists of having “overdone plastic surgery” or described them as “shockingly unattractive.” Blackpink was implicated indirectly, with the report downplaying a YG Entertainment group’s success and attributing it to their Coachella performance — a sentiment criticized by fans as dismissive of the quartet’s long-established popularity. The document also hinted at manipulated viral marketing and voting tactics, which has led to concerns about reverse marketing strategies within the K-pop industry.
- What he’s saying: Lee took full responsibility for the document in his statement, expressing deep regret over its “provocative and crude language.” “I bow my head in apology to the artists, industry colleagues and fans affected by the language used in our monitoring document,” he said, acknowledging that while the document was intended for a limited executive audience, the content remained “highly inappropriate.” Lee confirmed that Hybe has stopped producing such reports and promised stronger internal controls to prevent similar issues. He also assured that the company is reaching out to apologize directly to the artists and agencies involved, as well as to Hybe’s own artists who were affected by the fallout. The alleged employee responsible for the document, identified only by his surname Kang — and reported to be the editor-in-chief of WeVerse, Hybe’s subsidiary fandom platform — has been reassigned, although some critics argue that accountability should extend to higher-level executives.
