Hong Kong researchers say they can now detect autism in toddlers within a week

via CUHK

Researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong have developed a fecal test kit that can potentially detect autism in toddlers with 94% accuracy. The AI-powered test analyzes gut bacteria, which differs in children with autism and provides results within a week. The test, which is expected to be available by the end of the year, could significantly reduce diagnosis waiting times, which can currently take up to 18 months.