HK journalists convicted in landmark sedition case

A Hong Kong court on Thursday convicted two former editors of the now-defunct Stand News in a landmark sedition case that has raised concerns about the future of press freedom in the city. The convictions of Chung Pui-kuen, the paper’s former editor-in-chief, and Patrick Lam, the former acting editor-in-chief, are seen as emblematic of a broader crackdown on dissent and free speech under Beijing’s tightening grip on Hong Kong.