Hiroshima calls for nuclear disarmament on 79th bombing anniversary
Hiroshima officials on Tuesday urged world leaders to abolish nuclear weapons, emphasizing the pressing risk of atomic war amid ongoing conflicts. The call coincided with the 79th anniversary of the Japanese city’s bombing, marked by a memorial attended by 50,000 people that included survivors, their families, government officials and international representatives.
- What officials are saying: Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui stressed the need to reject the reliance on military force to resolve international issues. “Our unity will move leaders now relying on nuclear deterrence to shift their policies,” he said at the memorial. Hiroshima Gov. Hidehiko Yuzaki echoed this sentiment, warning, “As long as nuclear weapons exist, they will surely be used again someday.” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reiterated Japan’s commitment to nuclear disarmament. “The calamities that struck Hiroshima and Nagasaki 79 years ago and the suffering endured by the people must not be repeated,” he said.
- What survivors are saying: Survivors, known as “hibakusha,” continue to advocate for a nuclear arms ban. Abe Shizuko, 97, shared her harrowing experience, saying, “We must never use nuclear weapons that create atomic bomb survivors like me.” Kawasaki Satoko, 93, said “Many years have passed, but I feel that the day when the bomb was dropped is like yesterday. I strongly hope that nuclear weapons will be abolished.”
