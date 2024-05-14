GOP senator suggests Israel follow US’ ‘right decision’ to nuke Japan to defeat Hamas
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) recently compared Israel’s war on Gaza to the U.S. bombing of Japan in World War II, suggesting Israel “do whatever you have to do” to win.
Key points:
- Graham likened Israel’s situation to Washington’s decision to drop atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.
- The senator blames Hamas for using civilians as human shields that complicate efforts in minimizing non-combatant deaths.
- He urged the U.S. to provide Israel with the necessary bombs to ensure the latter’s victory in its ongoing war against Hamas.
The details:
- “When we were faced with destruction as a nation after Pearl Harbor…we decided to end the war by bombing Hiroshima and Nagasaki with nuclear weapons,” Graham said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.
- The bombings resulted in an estimated 140,000 deaths in Hiroshima and another 74,000 in Nagasaki by the end of 1945. In the following years, many survivors suffered from leukemia, cancer and other health issues due to radiation exposure.
- Graham defended the bombings as “the right decision” and suggested a similar approach for Israel, saying “Do whatever you have to do to survive as a Jewish state.”
- The senator also criticized President Joe Biden for pausing the delivery of 3,000 bombs to Israel and urged continuous military support. He stressed that Hamas’ tactic of using civilians as human shields makes it “impossible to mitigate civilian deaths in Gaza.”
“Give Israel the bombs they need to end the war they can’t afford to lose, and work with them to minimize casualties… Can I say this? Why is it okay for America to drop two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end their existential threat war? Why is it okay for us to do that? I thought it was okay.”
Tangent:
- Graham has made similar controversial comments in the past. In December, he suggested that the U.S. blow Iran “off the map.”
