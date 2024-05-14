GOP senator suggests Israel follow US’ ‘right decision’ to nuke Japan to defeat Hamas

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) recently compared Israel’s war on Gaza to the U.S. bombing of Japan in World War II, suggesting Israel “do whatever you have to do” to win.

Key points:

He urged the U.S. to provide Israel with the necessary bombs to ensure the latter’s victory in its ongoing war against

The details:

Graham defended the bombings as “the right decision” and suggested a similar approach for Israel, saying “Do whatever you have to do to survive as a Jewish state.”

“Give Israel the bombs they need to end the war they can’t afford to lose, and work with them to minimize casualties… Can I say this? Why is it okay for America to drop two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end their existential threat war? Why is it okay for us to do that? I thought it was okay.”