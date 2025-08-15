Brutal acid attack in Hawaii’s Chinatown leaves man critical

An acid attack in Honolulu’s Chinatown last week has left a 30-year-old man hospitalized in critical condition and residents fearing for their safety.

What happened: The victim was walking near Smith and Hotel streets at around 10 p.m. on Friday when a stranger approached and threw a then-unidentified liquid in his face, leaving him with severe burns on the face and upper body. The Honolulu Fire Department later confirmed that the substance was sulfuric acid.

Community response: Community members have expressed anger and concern following the incident. “What happened was just wrong. Where are the people getting this acid from?” Downtown-Chinatown Neighborhood Board Chair Ernest Carvalho told Community members have expressed anger and concern following the incident. “What happened was just wrong. Where are the people getting this acid from?” Downtown-Chinatown Neighborhood Board Chair Ernest Carvalho told Island News . Meanwhile, local barber Danny Tran listed ongoing safety issues in the area, including people yelling, screaming and even walking naked on the streets during daytime. Former security guard D’Angelo McIntyre criticized police support, telling KHON2 what officers allegedly told him, “You guys could just handle it yourself. You don’t always have to call us.” Some residents, however, believe safety has improved compared to other major cities.

What authorities are saying: Authorities described the suspect as about 6 feet tall with a large build, wearing a blue or gray shirt, a durag, blue shoes and carrying a red bottle with a camera around his neck. Meanwhile, the victim remained unable to give a statement as of Monday. So far, investigation shows he did not know his attacker, whose motivation remains unknown. “It’s obviously very scary for the community,” area councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam told Authorities described the suspect as about 6 feet tall with a large build, wearing a blue or gray shirt, a durag, blue shoes and carrying a red bottle with a camera around his neck. Meanwhile, the victim remained unable to give a statement as of Monday. So far, investigation shows he did not know his attacker, whose motivation remains unknown. “It’s obviously very scary for the community,” area councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam told Hawaii News Now . “I think this is a freak incident and I hope it doesn’t deter people from coming down and enjoying this historic neighborhood.”

Not the first time: This is the third acid attack on Oahu in two years, following incidents involving a Chinese exchange teacher and a 20-year-old woman in Mililani. Police data also show seven assaults, eight thefts, one sex crime and one burglary within a two-block radius since July 14. The area has experienced other violent crimes, including a 2022 incident where Charles Burns This is the third acid attack on Oahu in two years, following incidents involving a Chinese exchange teacher and a 20-year-old woman in Mililani. Police data also show seven assaults, eight thefts, one sex crime and one burglary within a two-block radius since July 14. The area has experienced other violent crimes, including a 2022 incident where Charles Burns set a 79-year-old man on fire at Chinatown Cultural Plaza.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.