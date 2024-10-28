Harvard dean unhappy with impact of SCOTUS ruling on admissions

Harvard College Dean Rakesh Khurana expressed disappointment over the university’s inability to consider race in admissions, stating, “I believe that the College benefits from the full diversity of backgrounds and experiences of this country… I am disappointed when we’re not able to engage in acknowledging the full recognition that talent is everywhere and opportunities are not.”

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling barring race-conscious admissions, Asian American and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander enrollment remained stagnant at 37% for the Class of 2028. Meanwhile, white and Hispanic enrollment increased, but Black enrollment dropped from 18% to 14%.