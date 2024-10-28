Harvard dean unhappy with impact of SCOTUS ruling on admissions
Harvard College Dean Rakesh Khurana expressed disappointment over the university’s inability to consider race in admissions, stating, “I believe that the College benefits from the full diversity of backgrounds and experiences of this country… I am disappointed when we’re not able to engage in acknowledging the full recognition that talent is everywhere and opportunities are not.”
Following the Supreme Court’s ruling barring race-conscious admissions, Asian American and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander enrollment remained stagnant at 37% for the Class of 2028. Meanwhile, white and Hispanic enrollment increased, but Black enrollment dropped from 18% to 14%.
Khurana, who was born in India and was raised in New York, highlighted efforts to attract diverse applicants through outreach and financial aid programs. However, he acknowledged that it may take years to fully see the effects of the Supreme Court’s ruling. “I think we need to just do more of making sure people know that Harvard could be a place for them, and that we’d be really lucky if they would consider us,” Khurana told The Harvard Crimson.
