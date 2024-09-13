Harvard’s Asian American enrollment stays the same after SCOTUS affirmative action ruling
The percentage of Asian American student enrollment at Harvard remained unchanged at 37% for the Class of 2028, the same as last year, following the Supreme Court’s ruling barring race-conscious admissions. Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander enrollment also stayed the same at 1%.
- Class of 2028: While Asian American and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander enrollment stagnated, white enrollment increased from 29% to 32%, and Hispanic enrollment rose by 2% to 16%. Meanwhile, African American enrollment dropped by 4% to 14%. Other Ivy League schools, such as Yale and Princeton, saw declines in Asian American enrollment, with Yale dropping from 30% to 24%, and Princeton seeing a 2% drop to 24%.
- Harvard’s process: In response to the Supreme Court ruling, Harvard barred admissions staff from accessing demographic information. The university adjusted its application essay prompts and enhanced outreach, including forming the STORY (Small Town Outreach, Recruitment, and Yield) consortium to engage rural communities. Financial aid initiatives include a $2,000 launch grant for students on full aid and raising the income threshold for full financial support to $85,000 annually. Nearly 25% of the class pays no parental contribution, and 55% of students receive aid, with an average parent contribution of $15,000, ensuring debt-free graduation.
