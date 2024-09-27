Harry Shum Jr., Shelby Rabara teach dance, confidence in new children’s book ‘Martee Dares to Dance’

Since welcoming their daughter Xia five years ago, actor-dancers Harry Shum Jr. and Shelby Rabara made bedtime reading a cherished ritual. But when Xia hit 5, they had a lightbulb moment: where were all the diverse characters and dance-centered stories?

“We’re like, wow, we’ve read a lot of children’s books now, and we found that in these children’s books, there’s a limited selection that was basically educational on dance and with a protagonist that was a kid of color,” Rabara tells NextShark.

Bringing together their Chinese and Filipino roots, Shum and Rabara set out to fill the gap by creating “Martee Dares to Dance,” a vibrant, educational children’s book that celebrates both dance and diversity. Partnering with Filipino American illustrator Bianca Austria, they crafted a story that’s rhythmic, relevant and rich in cultural representation.

Rabara, who was raised by her Filipino mother in Orange County, saw it as a chance to highlight a core piece of her heritage: the special bond between grandparents and grandchildren. The book’s character, Lola (which means “grandmother” in Filipino), is inspired by Rabara’s own family and mirrors the experience of many Filipino children raised by their grandparents while their parents work abroad. And Lola? She’s no ordinary grandma — she’s a hip-hop-loving, dance-enthusiast, representing the energy, joy and resilience of many Filipino grandmothers.

“I think that the Filipino community is really going to respond or identify with that,” Rabara says. “I haven’t read a book where the parents are not in the picture, where it’s just the lola and the grandchild and their special connection. I know a lot of Filipino lolas that love to dance, too, so I hope that the readers really enjoy the character of Lola because she’s somebody really close to my heart.”

via Gloo Books

With dancing in the couple’s DNA, it was no surprise that their daughter Xia picked up the same passion for rhythmic movement. But Xia’s fascination with outer space also became a huge inspiration for “Martee Dares to Dance.” The story follows Martee, a boy who loves to dance but loses his confidence after an embarrassing moment. Faced with the choice of attending his school’s Halloween dance, Martee isn’t sure if he has the courage. It isn’t until he meets an unlikely friend — a Martian — that he learns to embrace his bold moves and discovers that creative expression knows no limits.

“She was just fascinated with space, which led us to think, how can we incorporate that into dance?” Shum explains. “The environment plays a big part in dance — where you dance and how you use your surroundings. We imagined Martee exploring space and learning dances from a confident Martian. They encourage each other to master specific moves inspired by the characteristics of the planets they encounter. Without giving too much away, we’ve integrated interesting facts about these planets into dance moves, creating a cohesive routine that flows together in a whole eight-count.”

The choreography brings the planets to life, from swirling like geysers on Triton to bouncing like low gravity on the moon, making it fun, visually dynamic and interactive for children. Shum and Rabara were also committed to inclusivity, designing the dance steps so that children of all abilities — whether using wheelchairs, with limited mobility or facing other physical challenges — can join in the fun. The result? A story that not only invites children to move but also provides a meaningful way for parents, teachers and guardians to get involved in the creative experience.

via Gloo Books

With rich backgrounds in teaching dance to children and adults alike, Shum and Rabara have long championed the power of dance to spark creativity, boost confidence and unlock self-expression. For Rabara, her dance journey began at the age of 4. Shy by nature, she was introduced to dance by her sister to help her socialize. Her first class, a tap and ballet combo, had since ignited a lifelong passion. She danced all through high school, earned a scholarship to Los Angeles and went on to dance professionally for the Los Angeles Lakers as part of the “Laker Girls.” Eventually, she transitioned into acting and teaching, where she discovered her love for working with younger kids.

Shum’s path was slightly different. Born in Costa Rica to Chinese parents, he faced language and cultural challenges early on. While theater, drama and speech and debate helped him overcome shyness, it wasn’t until high school that he discovered dance, thanks to a dare from a friend. Hip-hop made dance feel accessible and Shum soon found himself dancing for mega-stars like Beyonce Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez . Like Rabara, he also found joy in teaching and inspiring the next generation of dancers.

“Confidence is one of the main issues that always comes up when teaching young kids,” Rabara shares. “They doubt themselves — whether they can do a move or not and whether they can remember choreography.”

Rabara highlights the transformative power of confidence, explaining that when students trust their teachers and feel secure, they can fully embrace the learning process. She loves watching their students’ dance journeys unfold throughout the year, as they grow not only in skill but in self-assurance and happiness.

Shum adds that self-confidence issues extend beyond children to adults, who may grapple with body image and a desire for belonging within the dance community. He notes that many attend his classes not to pursue dance professionally but for therapeutic reasons, using dance as an outlet for stress and a way to enhance creativity in their lives.

“We want to be able to share that and get people out of their shells to be able to to express anything that they need to,” Shum says.

via Gloo Books

In the interactive journey that parents and children get to embark on together through “Martee Dares to Dance,” the couple emphasizes the importance of nurturing creativity and self-expression, particularly within Asian households.

Shum admits that while Asian families are becoming more open to creative paths, there’s still that practical voice in the background asking, “But how will you pay the bills?” He believes that encouraging confidence is key: if kids can build confidence through creative outlets like dance or art, they can excel in all aspects of life. Shum highlights that creativity, whether in dance, painting or acting, is crucial for thinking outside the box and problem-solving, even in fields like science.

While they are new to parenting, Rabara adds that they have learned the importance of trusting the younger generation. Drawing from her own experience as a first-generation Filipina, Rabara reflected on how her mom, though scared, supported her dream of becoming a professional dancer while also ensuring she pursued her education.

“I’m starting to learn we have to trust the younger kids because they know what they’re doing,” Rabara says. “They have the tools and they’re exposed to so much, whether it be social media or the visuals that they see every day. I think it’s up to us too to set an example where it’s important to study, but it’s also important to have fun because without the two, it’s either just going to go one way or the other and you’re going to go to the extremes. As Asian Americans, it’s important in this generation that we are the leading example in that balance of creativity as well as discipline.”