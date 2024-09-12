First Blasian Book Fair sets stage in Orlando
Orlando, Florida, will see its first-ever Blasian Book Fair this weekend.
Happening at A Perfect Union Art Gallery in West Oaks Mall along W. Colonial Drive on Sept. 14, the free book fair aims to “bridge communities and share similar histories and struggles for justice.” Organized by Blasian March, Make Us Visible Florida and Kizzy Books in partnership with FusionFest, the event will give attendees free books from Black, Asian and Blasian writers and will also feature Native American literature. It will also offer meet-and-greets, signings with the authors and a special appearance by Los Angeles-based Chinese American rapper and activist Jason Chu, among others.
