Harris-Walz campaign launches new economic ads targeting Asian Americans

The Harris-Walz campaign has launched new TV and digital ads promoting Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic agenda aimed at Asian American voters in key battleground states.

The

ads

, part of a $370 million investment, feature small business owners and workers endorsing Harris’ plan for an “Opportunity Economy,” which includes tax relief for startups, reduced regulations and support for

small business growth

. The campaign emphasizes Harris’ commitment to economic security and contrasts her proposals with Trump’s plan, which they argue favors billionaires and big corporations.