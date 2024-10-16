Harris-Walz campaign launches new economic ads targeting Asian Americans

NextSharkNextShark.com

via YouTube/Kamala Harris
By Michelle De Pacina
The Harris-Walz campaign has launched new TV and digital ads promoting Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic agenda aimed at Asian American voters in key battleground states.
The ads, part of a $370 million investment, feature small business owners and workers endorsing Harris’ plan for an “Opportunity Economy,” which includes tax relief for startups, reduced regulations and support for small business growth. The campaign emphasizes Harris’ commitment to economic security and contrasts her proposals with Trump’s plan, which they argue favors billionaires and big corporations.
Specific efforts are also being made in Nevada, where Harris has pledged to eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers, resonating with the state’s growing Asian American community, who make up almost 12% of the state’s electorate and includes a growing number of Filipino Americans. 
 
