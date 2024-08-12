Girl, 9, is latest Asian victim of violence in Auckland
A 9-year-old girl of Chinese descent was left bruised, bleeding and traumatized after falling victim to a brutal attack inside a toilet cubicle at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Auckland, New Zealand, at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 7. The incident follows a recent string of violent attacks against Asians in the city, particularly on its buses.
- What happened: The girl had been dining with her mother at a Japanese restaurant on the hotel’s ground floor when she went to use the toilet across the lobby. While in the cubicle, a teenage girl, estimated to be around 14 or 15 years old, allegedly entered, locked the door, covered her mouth, repeatedly punched her in the face and head and grabbed her neck. The young girl, who was born in New Zealand, has since suffered nightmares and fears someone would break into their home to take her away. “If we don’t find out the motivation of these people, don’t put them to justice, this may happen again to other kids,” the victim’s mother told the New Zealand Herald.
- The big picture: Police are investigating the incident, which took place less than a week after an Asian woman was assaulted while being robbed on an Auckland bus. The victim said she was repeatedly kicked in the abdomen. Asians were also targeted in two prior bus incidents on June 28 and July 22. The suspects in those cases have been arrested.
