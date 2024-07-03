16-year-old Chinese boy beat with iron rod on New Zealand bus
On Friday morning, during the Maori New Year public holiday, a 16-year-old teen named Jason was brutally attacked on an Auckland bus by a woman wielding an iron rod. The assailant, described as a Maori woman “more than 200 kilograms,” hit Jason multiple times and stabbed him in the face, knocking out five of his teeth, on board the bus after having allegedly shouted “ch*nk” at him at Johns Lane stop.
- Man intervenes: A 75-year-old Chinese man, Penglai Qiuyue, intervened and managed to grab the weapon, though he was also injured in the process. Despite his calls for help, “more than a dozen” other Chinese passengers remained passive. The woman fled when the bus stopped at Panmure Railway Station. “What made me angry was that the passengers in the [bus] watched us fighting the [attacker], but no one dared to come to help. I shouted several times but they still did nothing,” Qiuyue told local news blogger Mao Peng.
- Aftermath: The incident, which was first reported on WeChat, has sparked outrage. Jason’s mother expressed deep gratitude to Qiuyue for his bravery and criticized the indifferent bystanders. New Zealand police have confirmed the assault and are seeking public assistance to locate the attacker, emphasizing their commitment to community safety. Social media users have also called for stronger deterrents against such crimes.
Share this Article
Share this Article