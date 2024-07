16-year-old Chinese boy beat with iron rod on New Zealand bus

On Friday morning, during the Maori New Year public holiday, a 16-year-old teen named Jason was brutally attacked on an Auckland bus by a woman wielding an iron rod. The assailant, described as a Maori woman “more than 200 kilograms,” hit Jason multiple times and stabbed him in the face, knocking out five of his teeth, on board the bus after having allegedly shouted “ch*nk” at him at Johns Lane stop.