Watch: Los Angeles’ Giant Robot Store falls victim to art theft

The incident occurred at the GR2 Gallery, the store’s neighboring art gallery at 2062 Sawtelle Blvd., at around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, April 12.

In the video, the woman can be seen picking up something from the display and placing it in her bag. She and her alleged accomplices then walk away in the same direction, presumably to exit.

In its Instagram post, Giant Robot Store stressed that running a small business is “more difficult than ever…and although we adjust as much as we can, we don’t plan for art theft.” The store said it filed a police report.

Giant Robot, which began as a zine in 1994, is founded by Eric Nakamura. Its recurring exhibit “

Giant Robot Biennale

” is currently on display at the Japanese American National Museum until Sept. 1.