NextSharkNextShark.com

Florida State Senate candidate sues fellow Republicans over ‘racist’ claims

Florida State Senate candidate sues fellow Republicans over ‘racist’ claimsFlorida State Senate candidate sues fellow Republicans over ‘racist’ claims
via @bowenkou / Instagram
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
Florida State Senate candidate Bowen Kou has filed lawsuits against the Florida Republican Senate Campaign Committee and Florida’s Voice, a conservative news outlet, for allegedly linking him to Chinese donors, including the Chinese Communist Party. The FRSCC is endorsing Rep. Keith Truenow, whom Kou is challenging for District 13.
  • What happened: The FRSCC has reportedly sent a series of mailers that question Kou’s donor base while referencing China and Chinese names. Florida’s Voice, on the other hand, published an article containing a false statement that referred to him as a “Chinese national.”
  • What he’s saying: Kou, who immigrated to the U.S. as a college student, is now an American citizen and entrepreneur. He describes the allegations as racist and is suing both parties for defamation, seeking $1 million from each. “These allegations sicken me, and I am disheartened that Truenow and the Florida Senate Caucus would attack me, a fellow Republican based on my heritage,” he told Florida Politics. “I am an American of Asian descent.”
 
Share this Article
More Like This
NextShark.com
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|