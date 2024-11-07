Filipino Americans make historic election in California Legislature

Jessica Caloza and Christopher Cabaldon have been elected to California’s state Legislature, marking the first time a Filipino American duo will serve simultaneously in the Assembly and Senate.

critical issues such as economic equity, homelessness, gun violence, education reform and climate change.

a decisive victory in District 52 with 67.1% of votes (75,485), defeating Franky Carrillo’s 32.9% (36,985). She

Caloza, now the first Filipina American in the State Assembly,

Cabaldon, who made history as the first Filipino American in the State Senate,

won

the District 3 race with 61.2% of the vote (175,827) over Thom Bogue’s 38.8% (111,653). His

extensive background

as a longtime Mayor of West Sacramento and a professor at Sacramento State University positions him to focus on sustainable development and economic growth.