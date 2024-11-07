Filipino Americans make historic election in California Legislature
Jessica Caloza and Christopher Cabaldon have been elected to California’s state Legislature, marking the first time a Filipino American duo will serve simultaneously in the Assembly and Senate.
Caloza, now the first Filipina American in the State Assembly, secured a decisive victory in District 52 with 67.1% of votes (75,485), defeating Franky Carrillo’s 32.9% (36,985). She aims to address critical issues such as economic equity, homelessness, gun violence, education reform and climate change.
Cabaldon, who made history as the first Filipino American in the State Senate, won the District 3 race with 61.2% of the vote (175,827) over Thom Bogue’s 38.8% (111,653). His extensive background as a longtime Mayor of West Sacramento and a professor at Sacramento State University positions him to focus on sustainable development and economic growth.
The duo’s groundbreaking victories amplify the voice of California’s 1.6 million Filipino Americans, advancing a legacy of political representation set by leaders like Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.
