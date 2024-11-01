Filipino American voters poised to influence Nevada’s tight 2024 race
Filipino American voters are emerging as a critical constituency in Nevada’s high-stakes 2024 elections, where Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are nearly tied. Both parties are intensifying their outreach in this battleground state, with candidates attending Filipino events and increasing visibility through ads.
- Pivotal demographic: Totaling around 59,000 registered voters, Filipino Americans comprise a significant share of Nevada’s electorate, representing nearly 12% of voters statewide, according to APIAVote. Historically Democratic-leaning but somewhat independent in recent years, Nevada’s fastest-growing Asian American group faces targeted campaigns from both parties. Harris‘s team has launched initiatives such as “Pinoy Pride” billboards, community events and Filipino-focused ads discussing healthcare and the economy, while Republicans, including Trump, have used Filipino American surrogates and traditional Filipino cultural references to connect with the community.
- Campaign challenges: Campaigners from both parties aim to reach Filipino Americans in Nevada, where unique challenges exist due to the dispersed nature of the Filipino population and cultural factors. Outreach complications also arise from the community’s Spanish surnames and variable availability due to work commitments.
