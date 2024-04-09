Filipino American brothers Jason and Nicholas Robertson set for NHL playoffs

The Robertsons were both born in Arcadia, California , to a Filipino mother and a Scottish father.

Jason, chosen 39th overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, became the second Filipino American to play in the NHL, following Tim Stapleton, who debuted with the Maple Leafs in the 2008-09 season.

He solidified his commitment to the Stars by signing a lucrative four-year, $31 million contract as a restricted free agent on Oct. 6, 2022.