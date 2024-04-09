Filipino American brothers Jason and Nicholas Robertson set for NHL playoffs
Filipino American brothers Jason and Nicholas Robertson are both set to compete in this year’s National Hockey League (NHL) playoffs for their respective teams.
Key points:
- Filipino representation in the NHL this year will shine through Filipino American brothers Jason and Nicholas Robertson and Filipino Canadian athlete Matt Dumba.
The details:
- Jason, playing for the Dallas Stars, scored a goal and an assist during their victory against the Vancouver Canucks on March 28 to clinch a playoff spot. The 24-year-old has earned impressive stats throughout the season, tallying 77 points in 76 regular-season games.
- Nicholas, playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, helped his team secure a playoff spot with 24 points in 51 regular-season games. The 22-year-old is set to display his talents in the playoffs beginning April 20.
- Additionally, defenseman Matt Dumba, a Filipino Canadian athlete, will also be competing in the playoffs as part of the Tampa Bay Lightning roster, contributing to the growing presence of Filipino American representation in professional hockey.
About the Robertsons:
- The Robertsons were both born in Arcadia, California, to a Filipino mother and a Scottish father.
- Jason, chosen 39th overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, became the second Filipino American to play in the NHL, following Tim Stapleton, who debuted with the Maple Leafs in the 2008-09 season.
- He solidified his commitment to the Stars by signing a lucrative four-year, $31 million contract as a restricted free agent on Oct. 6, 2022.
- Nicholas was selected 53rd overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft before making his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs during the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs. He is one of four players of Filipino descent to play in the League, alongside his brother, Stapleton and Dumba.
Share this Article
Share this Article