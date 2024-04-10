Fan speculation on Avantika playing a live-action Rapunzel sparks controversy

Following the backlash, some fans quickly rallied behind Avantika, highlighting that the movie hadn’t been confirmed and expressing belief in her ability to portray the Disney princess. Many also condemned the racist backlash she faced.

Disney has not commented on the controversy.

Similar controversies

have erupted in the past, such as when Black actress

Halle Bailey

was cast as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid” and when “Never Have I Ever” star

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

expressed interest in playing Rapunzel.