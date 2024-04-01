Face of 6th-century Chinese Emperor Wu revealed by DNA analysis

Researchers extracted over 1 million single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) from the ancient DNA. SNPs are single-letter differences within DNA that occur throughout the genome.

The scientists used 3D software, SNPs and skull data to render the emperor’s face. The facial reconstruction also revealed Emperor Wu’s hair, eye and skin color.

Historians believed the emperor belonged to the Xianbei, a nomadic group from Mongolia/northern China. The findings confirmed that Emperor Wu’s physical features were typical of East or Northeast Asian populations.

“Our work brought historical figures to life,” study co-author Pianpian Wei said in a statement . “We are able to reveal the appearance of the Xianbei people directly.”

Emperor Wu died mysteriously at age 36 in 578. Theories posited by archeologists regarding his death include illness or poisoning by rivals.

The study aligns with historical records describing Emperor Wu as having stroke-like symptoms before his death.