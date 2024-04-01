Face of 6th-century Chinese Emperor Wu revealed by DNA analysis
Chinese researchers have used DNA analysis and 3D rendering to reveal the face of Emperor Wu, a 6th-century ruler.
Key points:
- Emperor Wu’s tomb was discovered in 1996, containing a nearly complete skull and other bones, reported The Smithsonian.
- The DNA analysis is detailed in a study published on March 28 in Current Biology.
- The reconstruction raises the possibility that a stroke may have caused Emperor Wu’s mysterious death.
About Emperor Wu:
- Emperor Wu ruled the Northern Zhou dynasty from AD 560 to AD 578. He is credited for unifying northern China following the Northern Qi dynasty’s defeat.
The details:
- Researchers extracted over 1 million single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) from the ancient DNA. SNPs are single-letter differences within DNA that occur throughout the genome.
- The scientists used 3D software, SNPs and skull data to render the emperor’s face. The facial reconstruction also revealed Emperor Wu’s hair, eye and skin color.
- Historians believed the emperor belonged to the Xianbei, a nomadic group from Mongolia/northern China. The findings confirmed that Emperor Wu’s physical features were typical of East or Northeast Asian populations.
- “Our work brought historical figures to life,” study co-author Pianpian Wei said in a statement. “We are able to reveal the appearance of the Xianbei people directly.”
- Emperor Wu died mysteriously at age 36 in 578. Theories posited by archeologists regarding his death include illness or poisoning by rivals.
- The study aligns with historical records describing Emperor Wu as having stroke-like symptoms before his death.
What’s next:
- Researchers plan to analyze ancient DNA to learn more about migration and cultural exchange in China.
