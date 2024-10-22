Expelled India diplomat denies involvement in Sikh leader’s 2023 killing in Canada

In a

interview on Sunday, Verma stated that India does not engage in extrajudicial killings and emphasized he had not directed any actions against pro-Khalistan activists. Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and advocate for the Khalistan movement, was

outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia in June 2023. Just days before the interview, Canadian police revealed they had found evidence linking Indian government agents to “serious criminal activities in Canada,” including connections to homicides and violent acts. In response, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government

of six Indian diplomats and consular officials, including Verma, who were identified as “persons of interest” in the killing of Nijjar. Despite these, Verma claimed “no evidence [were] presented” to him.