Expelled India diplomat denies involvement in Sikh leader’s 2023 killing in Canada
Sanjay Kumar Verma, India’s high commissioner to Canada, has denied allegations of involvement in the 2023 killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, dismissing the accusations as “politically motivated.”
- Verma’s statement: In a CTV News interview on Sunday, Verma stated that India does not engage in extrajudicial killings and emphasized he had not directed any actions against pro-Khalistan activists. Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and advocate for the Khalistan movement, was fatally shot outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia in June 2023. Just days before the interview, Canadian police revealed they had found evidence linking Indian government agents to “serious criminal activities in Canada,” including connections to homicides and violent acts. In response, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced the expulsion of six Indian diplomats and consular officials, including Verma, who were identified as “persons of interest” in the killing of Nijjar. Despite these, Verma claimed “no evidence [were] presented” to him.
- Longstanding threats: India has consistently rejected Canada’s claims, calling for evidence to support the accusations. Meanwhile, the Sikh community in Canada, the largest diaspora worldwide, has reported longstanding threats, accusing India of attempts to silence them. The issue extends beyond Canada, with U.S. authorities recently charging Indian official Vikash Yadav for allegedly conspiring in a failed plot to assassinate Sikh separatist advocate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York. India’s Ministry of External Affairs clarified that Yadav is no longer employed by the government.
