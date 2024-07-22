ESPN’s ranking of top 100 athletes draws backlash for Pacquiao’s low placement
ESPN’s recent ranking of the top 100 athletes since 2000 has sparked controversy, particularly for placing Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao at 71st.
The list, topped by swimmer Michael Phelps, ranked numerous basketball and American athletes higher than Pacquiao. Despite being the only eight-division world champion in boxing, Pacquiao was placed below his rival Floyd Mayweather, who ranked 25th. The methodology involved over 70,000 votes from ESPN experts, but many fans felt the list was biased towards American athletes and certain sports like basketball and baseball. Former Philippine Sports Commission chairman Noli Eala called it “absolutely ludicrous” that Pacquiao was placed outside the top 50.
