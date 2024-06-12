Manny Pacquiao eyes potential comeback
45-year-old Pacquiao eyes comeback title match:
- Pacquiao retired from professional boxing in 2021 to run for the Philippine presidency, but lost. He has since returned to the boxing ring for exhibition matches, including a victory against South Korea’s DK Yoo via unanimous decision in 2022.
- During the promotion of his match against Suzuki, Pacquiao emphasized that the possible Barrios fight is for the title: “I just want to say to everybody. This is not an exhibition. This is a fight, a three-round fight. We will be looking for a knockout for this fight. So you better watch, and there’s going to be a lot of action in the ring. And, of course, I’ll do my best to win by knockout.”
