NextSharkNextShark.com

Wisconsin man pleads not guilty to child neglect amid search for 3-year-old boy

Wisconsin man pleads not guilty to child neglect amid search for 3-year-old boy
via ABC 2
Michelle De Pacina
By Michelle De Pacina
9 hours ago
Jesse Vang entered a not guilty plea to a charge of chronic child neglect in relation to the disappearance of 3-year-old Elijah Vue in Wisconsin. 
Key points:
  • Vue was under the care of Vang when he vanished in late February from the 39-year-old’s residence in Two Rivers. After a judge ruled there was enough evidence to proceed to trial, Vang appeared in a Manitowoc County court on Tuesday, pleading not guilty.
  • Vang is the boyfriend of Vue’s mother, Katrina Baur, who also faces charges of party-to-a-crime child neglect and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. 
Katrina Baur and Jesse Vang. Images via Two Rivers Police Department
The details:
  • In February, Baur sent his son to stay with Vang as a form of punishment and to impart lessons on masculinity, claiming the child had displayed bad behavior.
  • But on Feb. 20, Vang reported Vue missing, stating that he had taken a nap with the child in his bedroom and upon waking up three hours later, he was nowhere to be found. 
  • Baur also entered a plea of not guilty during her arraignment. She is scheduled to return to court for further proceedings on April 26. No one has been charged in the boy’s disappearance.
  • Authorities have described Vue as a 3-foot-tall, 45-pound child of Hmong descent, with sandy hair, brown eyes and a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeved dark-colored shirt and red-and-green slip-on shoes featuring dinosaurs.
  • Despite extensive searches conducted since, the child’s whereabouts remain unknown.
What’s next:
  • On Friday, a magic show will be held at 6 p.m. at the Mikadow Theatre to support the ongoing search for Vue. The event, where a minimum donation of $5 is requested for entry, aims to raise funds for essentials like food, drinks and supplies for volunteers involved in the search efforts. 
  • Authorities urge anyone with information regarding Vue’s disappearance to contact the police. A combined reward totaling $40,000 is being offered for information leading to his whereabouts.
Share this Article
More Like This
NextShark.com
NewsNextShark.com
By LocationNextShark.com
MoreNextShark.com
Follow UsNextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.