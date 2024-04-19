Wisconsin man pleads not guilty to child neglect amid search for 3-year-old boy

In February, Baur sent his son to stay with Vang as a form of punishment and to impart lessons on masculinity, claiming the child had displayed bad behavior.

But on Feb. 20, Vang reported Vue missing, stating that he had taken a nap with the child in his bedroom and upon waking up three hours later, he was nowhere to be found.

Baur also entered a plea of not guilty during her arraignment. She is scheduled to return to court for further proceedings on April 26. No one has been charged in the boy’s disappearance.

Authorities have described Vue as a 3-foot-tall, 45-pound child of Hmong descent, with sandy hair, brown eyes and a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeved dark-colored shirt and red-and-green slip-on shoes featuring dinosaurs.