Eileen Gu blasted by Chinese netizens over ties with ‘arrogant’ French swimmer
Olympic champion skier Eileen Gu is facing a backlash after videos of her dancing intimately with French swimmer Leon Marchand — who previously sparked controversy for allegedly snubbing a Chinese coach — surfaced. The videos, which emerged after the Paris Olympics, show Gu and Marchand in a nightclub, with Gu holding a gold medal and making a kissing gesture, fueling speculation about their relationship.
- Backlash by association: Marchand’s perceived disrespect toward Chinese coach Zhu Zhigen following his 200-meter individual medley win on Aug. 2 ignited criticism from Chinese netizens, who called him “arrogant and disrespectful.” Although he apologized, the backlash extended to Gu due to her apparent interactions with Marchand.
- Calls for boycott: Netizens are calling for brands to reconsider their endorsements of Gu and instead support Chinese athletes like tennis player Zheng Qinwen. Despite deleting the posts, Gu continues to face criticism, with some accusing her of opportunism. Sports commentator Li Pingkang remarked on Weibo, “There’s nothing wrong with commenting, knowing, or even being friends with someone, but immediately distancing yourself when it might cause controversy proves that she is opportunistic and utilitarian.”
