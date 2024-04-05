Most East Asians believe childbearing is women’s choice, not obligation: survey

A majority across these regions hold the view that childbearing should be a woman’s personal choice.

South Korea and Vietnam have the highest shares of those who say women have a societal obligation — 29% each — while Japan has the lowest at 13%.

Significant demographic divides exist, with older adults, men and those with lower education levels more likely to see childbearing as a woman’s duty.

The survey polled 10,390 adults in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam using computer-assisted and face-to-face interviewing methods from June 2 to Sept. 17, 2023.