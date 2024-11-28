Donnie Yen fights for justice in trailer for true story-inspired ‘The Prosecutor’
Donnie Yen takes on the role of a veteran policeman-turned-prosecutor in the upcoming film “The Prosecutor,” inspired by a real Hong Kong legal case. The trailer showcases Yen’s character risking his career and life to uncover the truth behind a man wrongly accused of drug trafficking. The trailer hints at the 61-year-old action star’s signature blend of sharp choreography and intense action sequences. The film, also directed by Yen, also features Julian Cheung, Francis Ng and Kent Cheng. “The Prosecutor” hits theaters in Hong Kong on Dec. 21 and in the U.S. on Jan. 10, 2025.
