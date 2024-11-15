Donald Trump once claimed he tried to get revenge on Connie Chung

Donald Trump once said he tried to exact a petty revenge on legendary journalist Connie Chung after feeling mocked during a 1990 interview.

Trump appeared on Chung’s CBS show “Face to Face With Connie Chung” in April 1990, where the host spent most of her time poking fun at his buildings, his lack of interest in publicity and his repeated mentions of renovating Central Park’s skating rink. Chung also revealed in the show’s introduction that the interview took place just hours before Trump’s divorce from his ex-wife, Czech American businesswoman and model Ivana Trump.

The following year on “The Joan Rivers Show,” Trump recounted his “revenge” against Chung, saying he sent her only the stems of roses she had sent him, to which Rivers responded, “You’re my kinda guy.”

Chung later told the Toronto Star that Trump’s story was false, quipping that she was still “waiting for the stems.”