Dog strollers outsell baby strollers in South Korea amid birth rate crisis
Sales of pet strollers reportedly surpassed those for babies in recent years in South Korea. This trend, which comes as the country faces declining birth rates, underscores a broader shift in consumer behavior, with pet-related products seeing increased demand while baby product sales dwindle.
- Pets over babies: Gmarket, South Korea’s largest online marketplace, revealed that pet strollers accounted for 57% of total stroller sales in the first three quarters of 2023, compared to 43% for baby strollers. This marks a significant increase from 2021 and 2022, where pet strollers constituted 33% and 36% of sales, respectively. The trend is further supported by data showing pet food outselling baby formula since 2021 and the number of veterinary hospitals now exceeding children’s hospitals.
- National emergency: South Korea’s fertility rate has plummeted to a record low of 0.72, far below the replacement level of 2.1. Meanwhile, pet ownership in the country has surged, with over 25% of households now owning pets. This demographic shift has prompted concerns about the country’s future, with President Yoon Suk Yeol declaring a “demographic national emergency” in June.
Share this Article
Share this Article