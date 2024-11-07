Diverse groups propelled Trump back to the White House: exit polls

Trump

’s

path to victory

was powered by notable gains among Asian, Black and Latino voters. His share of the Latino vote jumped significantly;

NBC

’s exit poll shows he received 13% more Latino votes this year, while

CNN

’s exit poll reveals he particularly won 12% more Latino men. Another exit poll by

Edison Research

indicates he gained a total of 55% of Latino men, up 19% from 2020, compared to

Kamala Harris

’ 43%. The Black community also saw a drift: 13% of Black voters, with 21% of Black men, backed Trump, marking a slight improvement from previous years. And despite losing the Asian American vote, Trump increased his support within the demographic by four points from 2020. Trump’s campaign also succeeded in narrowing Harris’ advantage among younger voters, with 43% of those aged 18 to 29 choosing him, up seven points from 2020. His focus on economic and immigration policies resonated especially among working-class and non-white voters.