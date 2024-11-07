Diverse groups propelled Trump back to the White House: exit polls
Donald Trump secured victory in the 2024 presidential election by successfully mobilizing a diverse coalition of voters and improving his standing among key demographics. In doing so, he became the second president in U.S. history after Grover Cleveland in 1893 to return to office after a previous loss, a testament to significant shifts in electoral patterns that have left a lasting impact on American politics.
- How it happened: Trump’s path to victory was powered by notable gains among Asian, Black and Latino voters. His share of the Latino vote jumped significantly; NBC’s exit poll shows he received 13% more Latino votes this year, while CNN’s exit poll reveals he particularly won 12% more Latino men. Another exit poll by Edison Research indicates he gained a total of 55% of Latino men, up 19% from 2020, compared to Kamala Harris’ 43%. The Black community also saw a drift: 13% of Black voters, with 21% of Black men, backed Trump, marking a slight improvement from previous years. And despite losing the Asian American vote, Trump increased his support within the demographic by four points from 2020. Trump’s campaign also succeeded in narrowing Harris’ advantage among younger voters, with 43% of those aged 18 to 29 choosing him, up seven points from 2020. His focus on economic and immigration policies resonated especially among working-class and non-white voters.
- The big picture: The election underscored an era of shifting alliances, with Democrats struggling to retain their historical base. Kamala Harris’ failure to maintain high support among Black and Latino voters while underperforming among suburban women proved costly. Veteran pollster Henry Olsen told the New York Post that the Harris campaign’s inability to “shore up” suburban support and compensate for urban losses highlighted her strategic setbacks. In contrast, Trump lost no ground with key demographics like white women, who supported him at the same rate as in 2016. His direct appeal to Gen Z, combined with divisions among young voters over issues like the Israel-Hamas conflict, further highlighted a realignment in U.S. politics. Overall, Trump’s diverse coalition and ability to gain traction among younger and minority voters reflect a Republican party that has broadened its base in unexpected ways.
Share this Article
Share this Article