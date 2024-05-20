Diddy admits to assaulting Cassie in 2016, apologizes after video release
Sean “Diddy” Combs admitted to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura in 2016 and issued an apology on Sunday following the release of hotel surveillance footage of the attack.
Key points:
- In a video apology on Instagram and Facebook, Combs expressed his disgust at his actions, describing them as “inexcusable” and taking full responsibility.
- The footage, obtained by CNN, shows Combs punching, kicking, shoving and dragging Cassie, and throwing a vase at her at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, on March 5, 2016.
The details:
- “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” Diddy says in his apology video. “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”
- In the surveillance footage, Combs, dressed in a white towel and socks, is seen chasing Ventura down a hall. He grabs her by the neck, throws her to the floor, kicks her twice and retrieves her belongings as she lies motionless. He then drags her by her sweatshirt toward a room before walking away.
- As Ventura gets up and picks up a phone in the hallway, Combs returns and appears to shove her. He then grabs a glass vase off a table and throws it toward Ventura before walking away.
- Ventura, whose father is of Filipino descent, had previously sued Combs for abuse, leading to a settlement. The suit alleged Combs paid $50,000 to obtain the security footage from the hotel. Although Combs denied these allegations, the lawsuit was settled the following day.
- Ventura’s attorneys criticized Combs’ apology, labeling it insincere and self-serving. They highlighted her bravery in bringing the issue to light and condemned Combs’ actions as predatory.
Additional lawsuits:
- The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office acknowledged the disturbing nature of the video but noted that the statute of limitations for prosecuting the assault had expired. The LAPD confirmed awareness of the video but stated no investigation was currently open.
- Since November, Combs has faced five additional lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and other illegal activities, along with a federal criminal sex-trafficking investigation that led authorities to raid his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami.
- However, he has denied these allegations. In an Instagram post in December, he wrote, “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”
If you or anyone you know is struggling with domestic violence, please contact the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233. For a list of international helplines, visit www.befriends.org
