Diddy admits to assaulting Cassie in 2016, apologizes after video release

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” Diddy says in his apology video. “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

In the surveillance footage, Combs, dressed in a white towel and socks, is seen chasing Ventura down a hall. He grabs her by the neck, throws her to the floor, kicks her twice and retrieves her belongings as she lies motionless. He then drags her by her sweatshirt toward a room before walking away.

As Ventura gets up and picks up a phone in the hallway, Combs returns and appears to shove her. He then grabs a glass vase off a table and throws it toward Ventura before walking away.

Ventura, whose father is of Filipino descent, had previously sued Combs for abuse, leading to a settlement. The suit alleged Combs paid $50,000 to obtain the security footage from the hotel. Although Combs denied these allegations, the lawsuit was settled the following day.