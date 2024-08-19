‘Destiny’s Child’ graduates with honors in the Philippines
A photo of a banner congratulating a college student named Kelandria Michelle Beyonce A. Cruz for earning her degree and graduating cum laude in the Philippines has gone viral on social media.
“She’s literally Destiny’s CHILD,” an X user wrote, referencing her first name that includes all three final members of the iconic R&B group (albeit with a slight spelling difference with Kelendria “Kelly” Rowland). Cruz, a food and service management major, humorously acknowledged her now-viral status and revealed that her father was a Destiny’s Child fan. “Hope this gets noticed by Destiny’s Child, especially idol Beyonce,” she jokingly added, tagging the “Cowboy Carter” singer.
