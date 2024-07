Chinese university holds graduation ceremony for just 1 student

Jingdezhen Ceramic University held a special solo ceremony on June 14 for a student who underwent a stem cell donation the day before his graduation.

Xie Zhilong, a physical education student who enrolled in 2020, was informed by the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Hospital in May that they had found a match for his donation: a patient with a blood disease. In a letter thanking him, the recipient wrote , “Your kindness has filled me with warmth and hope. May your good actions be recognized and respected by more people, and may your life be filled with joy and happiness.”