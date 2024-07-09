Chinese university holds graduation ceremony for just 1 student
Jingdezhen Ceramic University held a special solo ceremony on June 14 for a student who underwent a stem cell donation the day before his graduation.
Xie Zhilong, a physical education student who enrolled in 2020, was informed by the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Hospital in May that they had found a match for his donation: a patient with a blood disease. In a letter thanking him, the recipient wrote, “Your kindness has filled me with warmth and hope. May your good actions be recognized and respected by more people, and may your life be filled with joy and happiness.”
