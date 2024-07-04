Dead passenger on Tokyo train goes unnoticed for over 12 hours, 400 miles
A Japanese man died on a Tokyo commuter train and remained unnoticed among sleeping passengers for nearly 12 hours. The unnamed passenger boarded in Shibuya and traveled over 400 miles before being discovered.
- Final journey: The train’s route typically involves multiple round trips between Tokyo and neighboring prefectures. Authorities believe the man passed away sometime before reaching the first northernmost stop, Utsunomiya.
- Among the nappers: The man’s cause of death remains unknown, with foul play ruled out. Passengers likely mistook him as sleeping due to the common sight of napping on commuter trains.
