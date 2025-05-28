Democrats target Orange County’s Asian voters in first paid 2026 election ads

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has reportedly launched its first paid advertising campaign of the 2026 election cycle, targeting Asian American voters across three competitive Southern California House districts.

The multilingual ads, first seen by CQ Roll Call , emphasize economic concerns, with messages blaming Republicans for rising prices and stock market instability. One Chinese-language advertisement specifically names Kim, who remains the only House Republican representing Orange County following Michelle Steel ’s 2024 loss. All three districts are considered crucial battlegrounds for determining House control in 2026, as Republicans defend their narrow majority.

