Michelle Steel concedes to Derek Tran in Orange County House race

Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Calif.) has conceded her re-election bid to Democrat Derek Tran in California’s 45th Congressional District, marking a critical flip for Democrats in a closely divided House.

Tran, the son of Vietnamese refugees, celebrated the win as a mandate to address challenges like affordable healthcare and housing while representing his community’s optimism. With this race concluded, the House GOP’s slim majority faces further uncertainty, as the outcome of California’s 13th District and upcoming vacancies could leave Republicans with just a two-seat edge.