Michelle Steel concedes to Derek Tran in Orange County House race
Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Calif.) has conceded her re-election bid to Democrat Derek Tran in California’s 45th Congressional District, marking a critical flip for Democrats in a closely divided House.
Tran declared victory on Monday, leading Steel by just over 600 votes out of more than 315,000 cast. In a statement posted on X, Steel, who was born in Seoul, reflected on her journey from immigrant to congresswoman, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve. “Everything is God’s will and, like all journeys, this one is ending for a new one to begin,” she wrote, pledging to continue fighting for her supporters.
Tran, the son of Vietnamese refugees, celebrated the win as a mandate to address challenges like affordable healthcare and housing while representing his community’s optimism. With this race concluded, the House GOP’s slim majority faces further uncertainty, as the outcome of California’s 13th District and upcoming vacancies could leave Republicans with just a two-seat edge.
